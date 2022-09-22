Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 111.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Alstom stock traded up €0.14 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting €18.87 ($19.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.48. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a one year high of €37.37 ($38.13).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

