Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Andrew P. Studdert Buys 5,500 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $71,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,010.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $11.43. 5,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $370.90 million, a PE ratio of 295.82 and a beta of 1.74. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $406.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 575.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 344.2% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 831,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

