American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.14

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 99 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at American Assets Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 87,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,387,656.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,717,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,651,247.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 87,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,387,656.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 259,395 shares of company stock worth $7,386,977 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

