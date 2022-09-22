American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.41 and last traded at $39.75. 1,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

American Business Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $355.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.