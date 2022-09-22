American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Down 0.4%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.96 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 2,003 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 56,238 shares in the last quarter.

