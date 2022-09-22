American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

AMT stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.78. 1,445,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.