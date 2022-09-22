American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys 980 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.51. 617,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,235,397. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $279.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

