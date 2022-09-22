American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,770 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.5% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.
Insider Activity at Target
Target Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE TGT traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.