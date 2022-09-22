Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $79.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

See Also

