Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Cowen cut their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $71.81 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

