Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) PT Raised to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Roth Capital cut Amyris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Amyris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.36. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,615,285 shares of company stock worth $10,210,649. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 65.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Amyris by 8.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amyris by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 287,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

