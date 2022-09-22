Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi expects that the company will post earnings of $12.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $47.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $11.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $47.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $45.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $42.05 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.12 EPS.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.6 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.20.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.38 and a 200-day moving average of $285.69. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $366.36. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

