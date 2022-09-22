Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $17.34

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $80,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.