Analysts Set Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) PT at $91.23

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.23.

PROSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Prosus from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prosus from €118.00 ($120.41) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

PROSY opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Prosus has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0231 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

