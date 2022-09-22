ANIVERSE One Day Volume Reaches $6.24 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. ANIVERSE has a total market capitalization of $39.28 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANIVERSE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,050.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060471 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005775 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00064292 BTC.

ANIVERSE Coin Profile

ANIVERSE (ANV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANIVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANIVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.