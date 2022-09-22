APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Sells 1,523 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 1,422,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,390,000 after buying an additional 558,838 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 417,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:BBRE traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,263 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47.

