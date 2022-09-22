Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.05 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of APOG opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $899.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 49.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

