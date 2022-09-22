APYSwap Price Hits $0.0181 on Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $329,468.06 and approximately $55,023.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00608161 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00869378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s launch date was February 25th, 2021. APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official website is apyswap.com. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APYSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APYSwap is a protocol for the decentralised exchange of shares of Tokenized Vaults.It achieves this through the creation of a Layer 2 blockchain where users can trustlessly swap accounts & assets from multiple Layer 1 blockchains. Including Ethereum, Polkadot, HECO, and Binance Smart Chain.TelegramWhitepaper”

