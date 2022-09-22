Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.66 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

