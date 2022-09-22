Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 7.2% in August

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 249.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

