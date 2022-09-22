Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Stake Increased by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados makes up 1.8% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 20.6% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,037,000 after buying an additional 1,030,193 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 577.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 895,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

