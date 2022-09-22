Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.01 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.