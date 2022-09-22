Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $154.01 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

