Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $86.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.55 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

