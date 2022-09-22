Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading Up 4.4%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMPGet Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 7,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 549.64% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMPGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

