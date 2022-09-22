Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading Up 4.4%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 7,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 549.64% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

