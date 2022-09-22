Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AANNF. Barclays dropped their price target on Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aroundtown from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

AANNF stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

