Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Down 0.6%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.68. 9,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 5,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GYLD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

