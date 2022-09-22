Arweave Hits Market Capitalization of $339.17 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Arweave has a market cap of $339.17 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $10.16 or 0.00053376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,028.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00259271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009753 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

