ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading 1.4% Higher

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.50 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.07). 3,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 110,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.25 ($1.05).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £88.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,106.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.24.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

