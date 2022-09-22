Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

Asana Stock Down 5.0 %

ASAN stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,602. Asana has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Asana by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

