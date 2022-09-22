ASD Price Reaches $0.10 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One ASD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $69.36 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,389.02 or 1.00007970 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005902 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065208 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001953 BTC.

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX was a non-refundable functional utility token used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX was to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. With the rebranding of BitMax as AscendEX, AscendEX announced BTMX (BitMax Native Token), to be updated as ASD and new smart contracts for BTMX. Telegram (English) | Youtube | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

