Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.61

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and traded as low as $11.87. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 419,339 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $433.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

