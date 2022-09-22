Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 3,332,385 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29,139.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332,385 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $70,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 274,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AT&T by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,140,000 after buying an additional 396,772 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. 606,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,052,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

