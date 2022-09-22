Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $27,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded down $10.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.86. 13,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,888. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

