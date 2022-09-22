Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,678 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $98.17. 249,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,869. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

