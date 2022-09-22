Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $150,000 in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVGO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EVgo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In other EVgo news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $215,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940 in the last three months. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVgo stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 19,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,245. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.75. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

