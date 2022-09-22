Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 592,285 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592,285 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,110,180. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

