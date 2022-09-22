Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,348,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $8.06 on Thursday, hitting $140.11. 3,541,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

