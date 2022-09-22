August J. Troendle Buys 94,119 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle bought 94,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.63 per share, for a total transaction of $15,212,453.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,425,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,568,596.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Medpace Stock Down 0.6 %
MEDP traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Medpace by 486.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
