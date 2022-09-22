August J. Troendle Buys 94,119 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle bought 94,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.63 per share, for a total transaction of $15,212,453.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,425,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,568,596.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Medpace Stock Down 0.6 %

MEDP traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Medpace by 486.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

