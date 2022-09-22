Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

