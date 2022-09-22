Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.
ADP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
