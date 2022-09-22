AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,450.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2023 earnings at $30.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $44.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $121.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $30.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $25.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $35.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $50.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $141.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,236.65.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,104.02 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,634.34 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,094.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 123.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.