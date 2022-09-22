Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Sold by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC trimmed its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,358 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

