Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.10

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

