AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target Cut to $54.00

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $966.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. AZZ has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39.

Insider Activity at AZZ

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.92 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 812,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 146,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of AZZ by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.