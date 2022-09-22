B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.31. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 3,389 shares traded.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $11.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.