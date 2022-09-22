Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.37

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $8.17. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 573,570 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BW. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.9% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 265,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

