Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $269.56

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 269.56 ($3.26) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.08). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 331.60 ($4.01), with a volume of 1,319,821 shares trading hands.

Balfour Beatty Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,135.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

