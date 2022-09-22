Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.83. 203,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,699,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

