Ballast Inc. Buys 1,480 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $260,502,000 after buying an additional 68,367 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE BA traded down $4.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,572. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.