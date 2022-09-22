Ballast Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

AGG stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.86 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.